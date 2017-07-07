TOP STORIES
THE END OF FEITH IS THE BEGINING OF FAILUREBy: Modupe
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
The catastrophe of Leadership
At the opened window of my thoughts, I saw a pregnant woman in labour being carried on a plank, journeying through the riverine land of Lawoshime. Clutching on her tummy in the hope of getting to the nearest hospital at a far kilometer.
In the years past, some people came to her village to solicit her trust for an improved community. They ended up eatening her only trust that she used to trust them with. She hoped that, her trust in the leadership would have afforded her a delivery of her baby in a reasonable comfort.
The leaders are in the whiteman's country with their wives to deliver their babies in a whiteman's hospitals. Her only trust she used to trust was eaten by the very people she trusted with her trust.
In her excrutiating pain, she remembered a story the grandmother told her. In her time, she survived her labouring journey in a pan in the middle of the flooded footpath to give birth to her mother. She trusted in the leadership of her time. They ate her trust.
Again she could see her mother being carried on a hurriedly made raft on a rainy night to a far kilometer clinic which gave birth to her. The mother was eaten by the earth upon delivering her. They ate her trust.
She hoped that, the generation of young leaders in her time shall never eat her trust. However, at the half way through the journey, she saw the earth beckoning her and her unborn child.
The leadership and the leaders have eaten the only trust she used to trust.
I am still standing by the window of my thoughts. I see all shades and colours of "leaders" walking through the flooded brown water path. Folding their trousers up to theIr knees in a haste to solicit another trust to eat.
#Shalom
Kofi B. Kukubor
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Kofi B. Kukubor
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article