I Celebrate Zuweira Baba Mohammed; The Fearless And Courageous Tamasco Girl
One sunny afternoon at Tafsiliyya School for Training and Education in early 2014, I was approached by an unusual girl in an unusual way for a talk. It was an unusual girl because unlike those I announced in various classes that we were in search of, she was profoundly unassuming and did not show the vivacity they always had. It was also in an unusual way because it was very uncommon for a young girl at that age in Tafsiliyya to approach me for a talk. It was usually the other way round when I go to the various classes to fish very brilliant students out.
This girl approached me that she was interested in the extra-curricular activities ongoing in school. I was then the President of TAFSAS (Tafsiliyya School for Training and Education) and together with my hardworking executives, we were looking for viable representatives, prepare them adequately to go compete for our school in the now-defunct Ghana Islamic Tournament. It was the second edition of the tournament and we wanted to defend our enviable status as the most successful school in the maiden edition. We swept almost all awards in the first edition. Tough we won, we were unhappy. We won the most prestigious of categories but lost out in the last category, debate, in a very dubious way. The judges were not up to task because they showed they lack the level of appreciation of issues a debate-judge should exhibit. We therefore had problems with the organizers since the moment we were crowned champions of the maiden edition. What further irked us was the school that won us in the debate, Hamdaniya Islamic School. They held it as a bragging right over us considering the fact that we were two great schools and most times compete for the ultimate in such contests. So we resolved to gather the best, most vociferous (in performance) team never seen in the likes of the competition for the second edition.
So the girl gave her name as Zuweira Baba Mohammed and was made part of the contingent of contestants for the school. In the course of preparations, she exhibited a heightened sense of dedication and an overwhelming gale of knowledge and commitment. And that was what magnetized me towards her. I realized she was a very determined girl. She told me she wants to be a Medical Doctor. I probed further and realized things were not as they should be at home and took her to our supervisor who happened to be our teacher and he developed a great interest in her. He wanted us to go see her mum at home after the competition.
Unfortunately, the competition did not end peacefully because we violently withdrew from the contest after winning all our preliminary contests. We realized there was a deliberate and determined plan to strangulate our progress. We took solace from the fact that we beat Hamdaniya Islamic School in the opening debate contest in a grand style and fashion.
My interest in activities of our school evaporated after I had some minor problems with some teachers who are best described as living in an analog style in a digital age. They were not happy with how we were making the young ones unleash the ocean of potentialities within them. I stopped presenting myself at school. After all, I had done well by staying in that school up to Senior High level not forgetting the fact I was in the University in my secular education.
My next encounter with Zuweira was at the Ghana Muslim Academy Annual Vacation School held in Institute of Islamic Studies, Nima in the year 2014. I took the Pre-SHS class (SHS 1) in English. And as usual, I took interest in all the children I come across; the good and the bad ones. (I like the stubborn ones more.)
At the end of the vacation school, she was adjudged the best student in her class as she took the best price in my English class, social studies and crowned it all with the best in Elective Mathematics. The mathematics witchcraft of hers started very young.
The next time I will encounter her was in the news. It was in the just-ended National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ 2017). Everybody was talking about a young girl who displayed bravery with intelligence and a massive show of confidence that is enviable in the annals of the contest. She represented her school Tamale Senior High School (Tamaso). She anchored her school on and lost by a single point to University Practice SHS in a contest that was described by the Quiz mistress as “a university derby with Tamale [SHS] in between" because KNUST SHS was also a contestant.
It was a loss that left the quiz mistress Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann heart-broken because she would not see Zuweira Baba Mohammed display splendidly in the contest again. Before they entered the last round, her school had 35 points, trailing behind University Practice School which had 48 points. Zuweira spurred her team on to answer all the riddles in the last round to get a tie with University Practice, all with 48 points. The contest had to be decided by a tie-breaker. Her performance rendered her name a household one in the contest as her supporters and neutrals all alike shouted the name “Zuweira, Zuweira” anytime her school is asked a question. What was intriguing the most was how she celebrates her wins. She does it without reproach. Once she rose up from her seat, geared herself up out of happiness of answering a riddle. One cannot forget the fact that she showed her sadness proudly when they lost.
In the end she was given a Special Award; Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonus award for the Best Female Contestant. Her school also won the Prof.Ewurama Addy Award for the Most Outstanding Contestants. The quiz mistress spoke highly of Zuweira when she was interviewed on the Citi Breakfast Show by Bernard Avle.
She stated: “She (Zuweira) was fearless and had a lot of courage. I wish other female contestants in the future will do that in the future. I was personally impressed with her performance even though her school was booted out at the earlier stages. She was never intimidated by the crowd. ”
I celebrate Zuweira today. I celebrate her intelligence. I celebrate her honorable status and celebrate her fervid confidence. I celebrate a young lady who cherishes and adores the creative pursuits of the mind in a nation that sees talents only in dancing and celebrates mediocrity. There is something appealing about Zuweira; something honorable, something inspiring, and something profoundly motivating. Perhaps it is her desire now to be a lecturer or her tenacious spirit that makes her unrelenting in her chosen field of endeavor.
Zuweira Baba Mohammed has made herself and all of us proud. Her place in the history of National Science and Maths Quiz, the competition that seeks to uplift the study and application of Science in this country is well entrenched.
As a Nima boy and for that matter a former student of Tafsiliyya School for Training and Education, I congratulate her efforts and tell her to keep the spirit burning aloft. She is an inspiration. She can be whatever she wants to be because “in the law of God, there is no statute of limitations.”
[email protected]
Inusah Mohammed
NB: The Writer is a Youth Activist and a Student of Knowledge.
