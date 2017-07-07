TOP STORIES
hi my name seyram agbodek aam a young boy in ghana at the age of 17 whoplay basketball in togo the name of my team is CBS at togoand i will like tojoin u here if possibleBy: seyram agbodeka
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
Insurance/Petroleum companies take hold of Stock Market
Accra, July 7, CDA Consult – Shares of Insurance and Petroleum Companies on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GES) build up momentum on trading; this saw the benchmark GSE-Composit Index to hit 0.1 per cent to close at 1,976.7 points.
The GSE-FSI also inched up by 0.04 per cent to close at 1,837.1 points,Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market analysis made available to CDA Consult in Accra, on Friday indicated.
The SIC Insurance offer rose by 9.1 per cent to close the session at GHc0.12 per share, whilst Ghana Oil Company Limited the nation’s foremost indigenous oil marketing company gained 2.1 per cent to close at GHc1.94 per share.
According to the Nordea Capital Investment stock expert, the Enterprise Group Limited added 0.4 per cent to its value, closing at GHc2.40 per share.
The analysis also indicates that Liquidity declined by 20.8 per cent but turnover however rose by 123 per cent compared to the previous session.
Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.
Nordea Capital is dedicated to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.
The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.
CDA Consult provides tailor made development communication tools necessary for operational transformation and translating dreams into achievable goals and equips clients with mechanism for public education on specific issues.
It also provided effective back-up or frontline monitoring and evaluation tools to ensure value for money delivery of projects, whilst providing clients with skills to deliver timely and accurate information on their activities, work, programmes and projects.
CDA Consult is also aimed at building a responsive working culture for corporate growth through a social process at institutional levels based on dialogue using a broad range of tools and methods.
It also assists client to use continuous and adaptive process of gathering, organising and formulating information and data into argument and to communicate to policy-makers through various interpersonal and mass media communication channels.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance