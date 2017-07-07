TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
Digital Banking To Boost At The 4th Tech 360 Summit
Industry stakeholders are set to deliberate on the future of Africa’s digital banking at the 4th Tech 360 Africa Summit, formerly West Africa Telecom Summit Expo (WATSE) in an unprecedented gathering slated for July 13th 2017 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Ghana.
The summit which will bring together industry frontrunners in the technology sector across Africa will discuss a host of issues.
However, the digital banking and payment forum will deliberate on the pressing industry challenges, trends and innovations in mobile banking.
Riding on the comprehensive impact of previous gatherings, the Summit with the theme, “Promoting Africa’s Digital Economy” will discuss the benefits and growth of IoT, Artificial Intelligence and Roles of Start-ups in stimulating a sustainable growth for Africa Digital Economy.
Akin Naphtal, Instinct Wave CEO said without a doubt, innovating, modernizing, and advancing a bank operations or offerings is at the top of any future oriented banking executive agenda.
He noted that whether it’s a new mobile banking or payment platform, a more secure bank infrastructure, the provision of an omnichannel banking platform is undoubtedly a concern if any bank is looking to attract, retain, and engage more business in a competitive sector.
Mr. Naphtal added that the forum will bring under one roof the brightest minds and the most influential mobile and digital banking players in the continent, to ignite and catalyze a paradigm shift in the future of the sector by inspiring the audience to think differently with the aim of revolutionizing the sector.
According to him, the 4th Tech 360 summit in general will provide an adequate platform to facilitate processes and policies that will sharpen the future of IT in Africa and thus make it become focal in a connected world.
The Summit, will also co-host other independent fora like West Africa Smart Cities Forum, ehealth Forum, Cyber Security Forum, Internet of Things Forum, eCommerce Forum and many more. While attracting C-level executives from around the region, this year’s summit will further discuss on impactful technology innovation and rightful policies that can drive ICT penetration in Africa.
Regulatory bodies across the region will also make use of the unique platform to create mutual partnerships that will encourage the industry growth.
The Expo Hall will showcase products and services innovations from device manufacturers, VAS providers and ICT companies across Africa as well as from other countries.
