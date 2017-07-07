TOP STORIES
THE sole test of a civil servant's conduct should be his ability to perform the tasks which are entrusted to him. Anything else is entirely immaterial.By: Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nk
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
Cyber Security to be tackled at 4th Tech 360 Africa Summit
The 4th Tech 360 Africa Summit, formerly West Africa Telecom Summit Expo (WATSE) will engage stakeholders and professionals on challenges and putting an end to the menace of cyber crime in their respective operating communities.
Riding on the comprehensive impact of previous gatherings, the Summit with the theme,“Promoting Africa’s Digital Economy” scheduled to hold on 13th July 2017 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.
The CEO of Instinct Wave, Mr. Akin Naphtal, said the Summit will provide an adequate platform to facilitate processes and policies that will sharpen the future of IT in Africa and thus make it become focal in a connected world.
The Summit, will co-host other independent fora like West Africa Smart Cities Forum, Cyber Security Forum, Start Up & Youth Empowerment Forum, Digital Banking Forum and many more. While attracting C-level executives from around the region, this year’s summit will further discuss on impactful technology innovation and rightful policies that can drive ICT penetration in Africa.
Regulatory bodies across the region will also make use of the unique platform to create mutual partnerships that will encourage the industry growth.
The Expo Hall will showcase products and services innovations from device manufacturers, VAS providers and ICT companies across Africa as well as from other countries.
Stakeholders in the public and private sectors in the region have already confirmed their attendance.
Discussions at the event will include largely, the Benefits and Growth of IoT, Artificial Intelligence and Roles of Startups in Stimulating a Sustainable Growth for Africa Digital Economy.
The Cyber Security Forum will also discuss the ever-growing danger of cyber security and its implications in a modern world.
Cyber security has become a threat to achieving full scale digital economy. The session will also look at the benefits of having a formidable system in place to check cyber security as well as challenges organisations are likely to face.
This session will draw together leading security specialists—from the C-level , directors, and mid-managers to product developers and front-line IT staff—to exchange ideas, gain valuable knowledge to implement their security initiatives and share real-world experiences..
Tech 360 Africa is providing a unique platform for shared experiences and networking on: Data Explosion and IOTs- Mobile Internet & Smart Cities; Government & ICTs –Broadband &Regulatory Policy; Local Contents, CIO Connect; Data Centre - Managed Services, Enterprise; Internet Banking - Banking Technology, Remittance and Cyber Security.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance