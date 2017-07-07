Now I Know!

TOP STORIES
Law is no respecter of persons.By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
I had always had inkling that the former Chief Justice, Mrs Georgina Theodora Wood, while in office, was somehow constrained by the politics of the day. My suspicion was confirmed by her own confession that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government under the late President Evans Atta Mills wanted her out hence putting extreme pressure on her.
She had said during her farewell message, and among other things, the following. “…Can you imagine; a full vessel, an array of the men and women who matter at the time with the press in full array asking you to resign”. The NDC apparatchiks had come to the conclusion that since she was appointed by former President Kufuor, she had better go. They might have thought she would obstruct their intended malice to milk the nation dry by mercilessly cracking the judicial whip on their backs since she was not of their NDC family. Subsequently, they had no choice but to force her out of office by piling pressure on her. Check the underlying web link for better clarification.
https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/NDC-s-pressure-nearly-forced-me-out-Georgina-Wood-549586
However, some friends of whom Supreme Court Justice Dotse figures principally, and her husband and some of her church members did encourage her through intercessory prayers and personal admonitions to stay put without yielding in to the absurd demands or pressures from the NDC folks.
Unfortunately for her again, the successor of late President Mills, President John Dramani Mahama, and his wife, happened to frequent the same branch of Baptist Church in Accra with her. As conspicuously corrupt as the Mahama family was, attending the same church with them was surely going to render the Chief Justice less effective when it came to stamping her authority to ensure the prevalence of discipline and ethical professionalism within the judicial service to rid the judiciary of corruption, the bane of Ghana’s prosperity.
For the situation in which she came to find herself as explained above, there was no wonder she lacked the leverage to guarantee the country and her citizens quality judicial services devoid of injustices where justice was sold to the highest bidders in our law courts. The poor and the needy were blatantly denied justice most of the times.
Corruption, lawlessness and the practice of selective justice became the order of the day. Such devastating malpractices were given prominence by the judges some of whom were thanks to ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, discovered to be neck-deep in taking bribes to twist justice in favour of whoever is able to pay more money. Some court clerks looked forward to people greasing their palms before they would file or retrieve a litigant’s documents. Some court clerks intentionally and for criminal purposes influenced by bribery, could let disappear some vital documents from certain case files.
All this while, the Chief Justice kept moaning and groaning in condemnation of the ramifying injustices, lawlessness, and corruption in the country come about as a result of judges and court clerks being orchestrators and damned beneficiaries.
One would expect the Chief Justice to summon courage to deal with that stinking attitude by the members of the judiciary to bring sanity to that arm of government to guarantee justice to the rank and file but she could not. She rather chose to moan and moan and groan and groan until saviour Anas Aremeyaw Anas came passing by at a critical time in her professional career.
The harm was already done and much could not be done to reverse the public’s perception of gargantuan judicial corruption under her watch.
In playing a layman, let me ask if the Chief Justice does not have the right to introduce some internal policies to redress abuses by judges and court clerks rather than to keep moaning and waiting for messiah Anas Aremeyaw Anas to pass by? If that was the case, what then are the functions of the Chief Justice?
At a point, I was so peeved that I had no choice but to publish feature articles on the Ghana internet news portals to express my disgust at her seeming incompetence. Little did I know that the NDC were secretly terrorising her; scaring her shitless.
However, the pressure the NDC were piling on her could not justify the abundant unethical practices by most of the judges and the court clerks while she stayed mute and looked on powerless.
I wonder why in Ghana top civil servants and heads of government departments etc. will choose to be in position and keeping silent when a President or Government Ministers or their bosses whoever they happen to be, are committing acts that are vividly compromising their integrity. Why can’t they air out their views even if that will lead to their forced-resignation but rather choose to remain silent to do the bidding of such irresponsible bosses? This was the case of Chief Justice Mrs Georgina Wood.
She preferred to suffer the NDC bullying in silence while proving herself obviously incompetent in the eyes of many a Ghanaian including Rockson Adofo. She could not put her job and source of living on the line. She rather preferred to earn her living no matter how despicably the notorious NDC members, criminals to say the least, wanted her out for all stupid reasons.
From the way the NDC would not stop hounding her, there is the likelihood that many a person took advantage of her self-encapsulated weakness to do as they wanted. How many times did the Judicial Service Secretary, Justice Alex Poku-Acheampong, my own fellow Kumawuman subject, may not have taken undue advantage of her to do as he wanted when he wanted?
In the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute, the Chief Justice took an action that placed a prospective chance of speeding up the case into sine die. Did she commit that act herself or it was done by the judicial secretary in connivance with other persons in the effort to assist them somehow?
In the 2012 election petition filed in the Supreme Court following some detected election malpractices, omissions and commissions that in all probability marred the credibility of the election and amounted to election rigging in favour of the NDC, the Chief Justice recused herself from being a member of the Supreme Court Justices empanelled to hear and adjudicate the case. I heard she cited conflict of interest as the reason for recusing herself. Was it because her sister is married to Atta Akyea or because she was made the Chief Justice by President Kufour, an NPP man?
Be it known to all readers that conflict of interest on its own is not a crime but the end action by the person concerned. If she had sat on the case but had not exhibited any action of biased but followed the path of truth as per the facts and evidence to submit, where was she going to be accused of conflict of interest?
It is now that I know why she appeared that weakling as she was to my utter annoyance. I decided to write her legacy which may have been in a bad taste although truthful. Now that I know the cause of her weakness and seeming incompetence, I have decided not to bother as it was not all her fault although, she cannot be totally be exonerated from blame.
Rockson Adofo
(Written on Friday, 7 July 2017)
