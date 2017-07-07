TOP STORIES
the greatest tragedy in life is not death but life without purposeBy: GBOLO SUFYAN
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
An Open Letter To The CEO Of The Bui Power Authority
Dear Mr. Oware,
By adding solar energy to the hydro power supplied by the Bui Power Authority (BPA) to the national grid, you have reduced the negative impact that global climate change has had on the BPA's ability to produce electricity at full capacity.
In so doing, you have clearly demonstrated your ability to think creatively - and shown that you are truly world-class: in a nation in which so many worship at the alter of the cult-of-the-mediocre.
Sir, yet another option available to the BPA, is to harness the kinetic energy of the flow of the Bui River - and all the other major rivers across Ghana: to produce affordable electricity for the benefit of the many rural communities that rivers across Ghana either flow through or border.
As an exampIe to you of how the BPA can partner manufacturers of cutting-edge turbines to do so, this blog has culled and posted content from the website of Germany's Smart Hydro Power, for the BPA's benefit and that of our many readers.
Please read on:
"International team
German engineering
Innovative
Committed
ABOUT US
We are a multi-cultural team working in a German-based company. We are focused on developing and implementing affordable renewable energy projects that enhance productivity and improve people’s living standards. Smart Hydro Power started in 2010 as a group of kinetic turbine developers. The experience on installations and contact with the needs and challenges of remote or off-the-grid locations brought us to the current position of offering products and packages that follow principle of being simple, competitive, and complete. Nowadays, we run diverse decentralized electrification projects, offering a range of renewable energy solutions which are supported by an intelligent electrical management system. New ideas and inspired professionals are always welcome here. We believe in sustainable development and empowering people to be able to define their own choices and to shape their own lives.
Founded in 2010
Based in Feldafing near Munich, Germany
Initially promoted by the Bavarian Ministry for Commerce
Awarded by ESHA Hidroenergia Innovation, Ecosummit, and GreenTec, among others
Internationally renowned partners, such as ARE, ESHA, Siemens Stiftung, and GIZ
Smart Hydro Power GmbH (Ltd.) is a German private for-profit company founded in 2010 by Ines and Karl Kolmsee. Even though the family is still the majority shareholder other shareholders play an essential role. The first investor was the public-private High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), a seed fund financed by the German Ministry of Economics and several German corporations like Siemens and Bosch. It was followed by the German cleantech fund eCapital and the German development bank KfW. As of December 2015, shareholders are the Kolmsee family with 36%, eCapital with 35%, and KfW and HTGF with 12% each. The remaining shares are held by private investors. In the future, Smart Hydro Power seeks to attract more investors from its core markets in Latin America, East Africa, and India.
CEO DR. KARL KOLMSEE
STAKEHOLDERS
E Capital
High-Tech Gründerfonds
KFW
TIMELINE AND MILESTONES
2010
Smart Hydro Power GmbH was officially founded
First turbine tests run in German rivers
2011
April 2011: First turbine prototype in the water
Winner of the Enable2start competition
Gain investment from High Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF)
First installation abroad: in Peru
2012
National winner of KfW Award
Winner of Clean Tech Media Award
Winner of the ECOSUMMIT Award
2013
First private customer installation in Germany
Market expansion to Africa and in Latin America
Further product development of distributed generation solutions
2014
Integration of SMART Training in the portfolio
Development of the standardized Electrical Cabinet
Development of the SMART Hybrid System
Winner of ESHA (European Small Hydropower Association) Innovation Award
2015
HOMER Pro includes the first-ever hydro-kinetic turbine by Smart
Hydro Power in their software
Dr. Karl Kolmsee becomes a member of Alliance for Rural
Electrification`s Board
First SMART Irrigation System installed in Neiva, Colombia
Integration of the SMART Free Stream in the portfolio
© 2017 Smart Hydro Power | Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Sitemap"
End of culled content from the website of Smart Hydro Power.
I do hope this inspires you and your management team, Mr. Aware.
Thank you - and regards.
Yours in the service of Mother Ghana,u
Kofi.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Kofi Thompson
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article