Kumasi: ECG Invests $120 Million To Address Challenges
The Ashanti regional chapter of the ECG has announced its policy interventions undertaken to curb some crucial challenges facing the company in the region.
The company is rolling estimated USD $120 million fund from donors and IGFs to address current Network challenges confronting the regional Sector.
The investment is expected to improve on Operational Efficiency, enhance customer Care, create System Reliability and Security in a bid to provide reliable source of supply to its customers.
Hon. Owiredu Aidu deputy minister in-charge of energy made this known at the ‘State of the electrical network of ECG in Ashanti region’ forum held in Kumasi, Thursday.
The region have experience occasional reliability challenges, which has affected customers in the Ashanti region especially those in eastern corridor.
According to him, some of interventions to perfect operational efficiency include organizational restructuring.
He said, the region is currently operating within corporate structure as a semi-autonomous Business Unit, thus; the Ashanti Strategic Business (SBU) with greater authority, responsibility, and accountability.
This he said, will provide management decision support system as the backbone of corporate business direction in the new strategic planning framework, closer relationship between decision making and operations and reduce commercial loses and improved cost effectiveness, among others.
Other benefits from the SBU is creation of new business centers and customers service centers, fiber Optic network, Installation of SCADA on primary and Secondary Network, Revenue Protection activities to reduce commercial Loses, and installation of prepaid meters.
With regards to system reliability improvement project Mr. Erasmus Baidoo in an interview with Modern Ghana stated that ECG is corroborated with GRIDCo to minimize the impact of power outages necessary to stabilize the Grid as and when they should occur.
He assured esteem customer in Ashanti that ECG will continue to provide reliable power supply and improve upon customer service delivery.
