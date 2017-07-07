TOP STORIES
ECG invests $123m on equipment, network installations for improved services
Electricity Company of Ghana says it is investing 123 million dollars to procure new equipment for improved service delivery and revenue generation.
Officials say this will address persistent instability in power supply, especially, in the Ashanti Region which Deputy Minister for Energy disagrees is a return to ‘dumso’.
Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Boakye-Appiah, says 600 new transformers and 500,000 new prepaid meters are expected to be installed over the next three years.
He told the media in Kumasi that four additional business centres will be opened within the same period.
Residents of Ejisu, Juaben, Effiduase, Mampong and Kwabre Area, among others, have witnessed unstable power supply in recent times.
Mr. Boakye-Appiah says ECG will install a reliable network at a cost of 120 million dollars.
“As we speak ECG is undertaking specific interventions to address the current network challenges estimated at USD 120 million. This funding is coming from donor partners and the balance from ECG internally generated funds.
"This massive investment is expected to improve on operational efficiency, enhance customer care, create system reliability and security in a bid to provide reliable source of supply to our cherished customers,” he assured.
The power company is also undergoing restructuring to automate some of its work.
The Ashanti Strategic Business Unit (SBU) is one of such unit, with a target to reduce outages and greater network resilience and improve the quality of service.
Mr. Boakye-Appiah
Mr. Boakye-Appiah indicated new business centers will be built at Atonsu, Kronum, Ofoase Kokoben and Tanoso all in the Ashanti Region to bring services closer to customers.
He says a 3 million dollar contract has been awarded to a German company, Alsthom and its local partners Atlantic Holdings to supply and install a supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA) and telecommunication networks.
This will ensure faster fault detection; restore power supply and also remote monitoring of network conditions for pre-emptive action.
On commercial losses, Mr. Appiah pointed out the appointment of a Special Prosecutor will curtail such occurrences.
The work of the prosecutor, a police officer seconded to the ECG will ensure prompt investigations and prosecution of power related theft and pilfering.
