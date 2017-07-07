TOP STORIES
Adom-Otchere made NCA board member
Host of Good Evening Ghana Paul Adom-Otchere has been appointed a member of the governing board of the National Communications Authority (NCA).
A letter of appointment signed by the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare, on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo read: “Pursuant to National Communications Authority Act, 2008 (ACT 769), the President of the Republic of Ghana, in consultation with the Council of State, hereby appoints you as a member of the governing board of the National Communications Authority.
“I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment.”
