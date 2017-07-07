modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Adom-Otchere made NCA board member

Classfmonline.com
32 minutes ago | General News
Paul Adom-Otchere (M) is host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana
Paul Adom-Otchere (M) is host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana

Host of Good Evening Ghana Paul Adom-Otchere has been appointed a member of the governing board of the National Communications Authority (NCA).

A letter of appointment signed by the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare, on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo read: “Pursuant to National Communications Authority Act, 2008 (ACT 769), the President of the Republic of Ghana, in consultation with the Council of State, hereby appoints you as a member of the governing board of the National Communications Authority.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Ghanaians Hate Honest People – Bagbin

1 hour ago

K.T Hammond Rejects Akufo-Addo’s Offer

1 hour ago

quot-img-1People who are always in the eyes of the public must not forget that whatever they do become a Public thing.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.97544.9801
Pound Sterling5.65315.6614
Swiss Franc4.53084.5335
Canadian Dollar3.37183.3741
S/African Rand0.32430.3244
Australian Dollar3.30483.3148
body-container-line