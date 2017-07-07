TOP STORIES
Farmers to get accurate weather predictions with S1.2m UENR satellite
The installation of a multi-purpose satellite ground station at Sunyani, the Brong Ahafo Region capital, by the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) means Ghana joins eight others around the globe that receives improves atmospheric data.
The Ground Station at UENR which is estimated at around US$1.2 million, predicts accurate weather and climate conditions that would be of immense assistance to farmers since it will inform their decisions on rainfall and sunshine, while also benefiting aquaculture too.
Countries that benefit from this technology currently include Taiwan, Guam, Hawaii (US), Honduras, Brazil, Kuwait, Mauritius and Australia. The station, more appropriately referred to by its acronym COSMIC-2, means ‘Constellation Observing System for Meteorology, Ionosphere and Climate -2’ and is a joint partnership programme between the United States of America and the Taiwan National space Organisation.
Vice Chancellor of UENR, Professor Harrison Dapaah lauded the new installation during the launch for its precision and real-time numerical weather prediction, but did not fail to enumerate some challenges that could impede the operation of the Centre like the absence of a good and fast internet access, standby generator and insufficient research funding.
“We dare-say, these challenges could greatly affect the smooth operation of the Centre though we believe the university is in good stead to raise funds to purchase its own standby generator but the issue of internet access and lack of research funding needs to be tabled to the Ministry of Communications while funding remains a challenge that UENR must endeavor to explore, which we believe is not insurmountable since it can lobby for it by publicly stating the shortcomings,” he said.
