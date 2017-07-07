modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

22 declared dead in Prestea-Nsuta disaster as rescue efforts come to a close

MyJoyOnline
55 minutes ago | General News

The number of persons feared dead in the Prestea-Nsuta mining pit collapse is estimated be at least 22, eight more than the 14 initially reported.

The new figure came to light after the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources interacted with families of the victims on Thursday evening.

Rescue operations at the disaster site located in the Western Region ended on Thursday evening after the government ordered the closure of the pit and declared the illegal miners buried under the rubble dead.

Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Benito Owusu-Bio, says the district magistrate and medical doctors from the Prestea Hospital have been engaged to complete formalities on the declaration.

“The family, everyone, have appended their signature to the list [of persons declared dead],” he told correspondent, Kojo Fletcher.

The Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister also said police will be deployed to the area in order to prevent further mining activities.

The 80-feet pit collapsed last Sunday and a rescue team comprising residents of the area has been working fervently to retrieve bodies.

Rescuers suspended operations on Wednesday following heavy rains in the area.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Bond saga: Petitions will deepen investor confidence – Ayine to IFS

15 hours ago

'I Won't Proceed On Leave' – EC Fin. Dir.

15 hours ago

quot-img-1Don't let us sit down and watch them deprive us of our legitimate right, if they want it hot, let us give it to them

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.97544.9801
Pound Sterling5.65315.6614
Swiss Franc4.53084.5335
Canadian Dollar3.37183.3741
S/African Rand0.32430.3244
Australian Dollar3.30483.3148
body-container-line