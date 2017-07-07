TOP STORIES
Dictators hate free and fair elections.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
Wealth Vision graduates consultants to assist SMEs
A graduation ceremony has been held in Accra to certify 25 individuals as Associate Management consultants who will assist SMEs improve their business processes.
Wealth Vision Financial Services Limited (WVFSL) in collaboration with the University of Professional Studies in Accra (UPSA) rolled out a programme to improve the business management practices of SMEs in the country.
The eight-week course sought to create a pool of Associate Management Consultants to assist SMEs improve on their business processes and practices prior to the injection of equity and therefore transform SMEs into viable businesses under its Micro Private Equity (mPE) concept.
At the maiden graduation ceremony held at the University of Professional Studies in Accra, President of WVFSL, David Kofi Wuaku informed the graduants have been trained to change the face of industries in Ghana.
“They have been prepared to be managers, good financial administrators as well as entrepreneurs that will bring innovation and expansion of SME into the medium level to large scale,“ he said.
The acquisition of soft capital and managing SME’s to grow he observed were two main challenges facing the sector and expressed optimism the 8 weeks intensive training have made the graduands fit to meet the huge task ahead. He thanked UPSA for the partnership and called on the public to get on board and register for the next edition stressing that, it takes prudent financial management and leadership to move businesses forward.
Adding his voice, Mr. Jon Desmond Nai, Executive Director of WVFSL mentioned that registration for the Associate Management Consultant’s programme is slated quarterly every year. He reiterated that, if at the beginning, the idea is not absurd then there is no hope for it, making reference to Albert Einstein, “we have a documented research paper and a business plan for the implementation of Micro Private Equity in Ghana, the sub-region and Africa as a whole”.
He said it is imperative for both local and external stakeholders to come on board as equity investors to facilitate the transformation of Micro and Small or Medium Enterprises to viable business entities. “These reasons influenced the training of the Associate Management Consultants, who are by this training equipped with practical professional expectations and ethics, can manage risk, employ due diligence and ensure high returns on investment.
Mr. Benjamin Osafo, Director of Business Development Centre, UPSA in his remarks commended WVFSL for the partnership he described as an innovation which will strengthen Ghana by creating jobs and giving value for businesses. He assured on behalf of UPSA that as a business school it will continue to open its arms and welcome such partnership to promote businesses in Ghana.
Guest speaker at the event was Mrs. Elsie Appau, a renowned career coach and International policy analyst. In an interview with the media she described the program as timely and perfect as she believed it will empower people to understand basic principles when it comes to Private Equity Management, “a financial tool not utilised well in Ghana”.
She encouraged young entrepreneurs to enrol to grow the SME sector.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance