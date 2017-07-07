TOP STORIES
California reporter vomited on during live report at drunken event
A California TV reporter is gaining national fame from an unfortunate incident: Being sprayed with vomit by a drunken reveler.
Wendy Burch of KTLA-TV was delivering a live report Tuesday from an "Ironman" competition in Hermosa Beach when she went to interview some of the participants during a portion of the event that called on the competitors to chug beer after a physical challenge.
Burch made note of one drunken competitor vomiting nearby and moved to give her room and question a man who appeared to be holding his alcohol a bit better.
The video shows Burch and the man both end up struck by projectile vomit from yet another competitor standing off-camera.
Burch said the man she was interviewing was asking for it -- quite literally.
"What I didn't notice until later, is that he had a bullseye drawn on his back with the words 'puke here' written in magic marker," she wrote in The Huffington Post.
She said the video's freeze-frame right at the moment of vomiting was a coincidental technical glitch.
Burch continued to report from the event after wiping the vomit from her skin and clothes.
The reporter said she was surprised to see the video quickly go viral, spreading with multiple YouTube uploads gaining thousands of views each.
"To all of you aspiring journalists out there, I'm here to tell you, dreams really do come true -- especially in the age of viral videos," Burch wrote.
