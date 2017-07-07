TOP STORIES
Nerds don't just happen to dress informally. They do it too consistently. Consciously or not, they dress informally as a prophylactic measure against stupidity.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
Fidelity launches 24-hour 'Fast and Easy Loan'
Multiple award winning Ghanaian Bank, Fidelity Bank has launched a new simplified loan facility to ease the financing needs of their customers and non-customers alike.
Fidelity Fast and Easy Loan, as it is called, will enable anybody access a quick loan from Fidelity Bank within 24 hours without any complicated paperwork. Speaking at the launch of this new and innovative product, the Managing Director of the Bank, Mr. Jim Baiden said the Fast and Easy Loan is carefully designed to help Ghanaians protect their money and still get a loan to do anything they want to do.
According to Mr. Baiden, Fidelity is advising all customers and non-customers of the Bank not to spend the money they have BUT to entrust the money to the Bank to look after it and even add value to it by way of paying interest on the deposit and at the same time take a Fidelity Fast and Easy Loan instead to do whatever they want to do, whether to finance business, pay their bills, pay school fees, buy a car or a house, etc.
The advice to all Ghanaians is that: “bring to Fidelity Bank the Cedis, Dollars, Pounds, Euros in your hands and Fidelity Bank will give you a Fast and Easy Loan that will cost you a net interest rate of only 10% p.a. within a matter of only 24 hours. Repayment is flexible; the loan can be re-paid in 12 months or any duration suitable to the customer.
The icing on the cake is that if the customer is able to pay the loan fully within 12 months, the Bank will give back 10% of the interest paid to the customer to say thank you.
All Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians resident in the country qualify to take a Fidelity Fast and Easy Loan. It does not matter whether Fidelity Bank is your Bank or not, you will qualify.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance