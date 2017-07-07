TOP STORIES
Vodafone headlines 16th Ghana Banking Awards
Vodafone is headlining this year’s 16th Ghana Banking Awards; representing a solid three-year run of association with the event.
The Awards is a vehicle to showcase and applaud best performing banks in various categories in Ghana’s financial services sector. This year’s event is on the theme: “Redefining a sustainable customer experience in banking, sixty years after independence”- and is expected to be held on July 15th, 2017.
Vodafone Business Solutions (VBS), the business unit of the telecommunications giant, says its relationship with the Awards underlines a deep and concerted commitment to ensuring that the financial services sector is able to leverage on technology to excel.
All over the world, telecommunication companies and banks have formed a reliable bond that inures to their benefit in terms of how they both deliver their mandate. Banks require technology in order to stay in tune with customer demands whilst telecommunication companies rely on financial services to deploy mobile money services.
This relationship can be seen with the rise in FinTech companies across the globe. Indeed, Vodafone has been a constant voice in the industry in touting for a closer collaboration between the two sectors in driving mobile money in order to embrace over 60% of the unbanked in the country.
Commenting on the sponsorship, Angela Mensah-Poku, Director of Vodafone’s Enterprise Business Unit, said:
“We are committed to maintaining this relationship with the banking industry for years to come. We are fortunate enough to have over 80% of the sector using our services. Our ethos as a company has never been in doubt – to provide unmatched customer experience – and we believe that this is one of the many platforms we can utilise to execute our strategy.”
The awards, based on both qualitative and quantitative data obtained from 33 competing universal banks, will recognise deserving banks in 17 categories plus the coveted Bank of the Year Award.”
