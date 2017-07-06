TOP STORIES
Of all the thieving riff-raft, fools are the worst. They steal both your time and your good mood.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3618
|4.3662
|Euro
|4.9424
|4.9447
|Pound Sterling
|5.6368
|5.6429
|Swiss Franc
|4.5166
|4.5194
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3554
|3.3571
|S/African Rand
|0.3244
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3054
|3.3101
'We have right to collect membership levies' - Association
Accra, July 6, GNA - The executives of the Dome Market Traders Association have said they have the right to collect levies from their members and this does not contravene any law.
They said the Association is duly registered with the Registrar General's Department and nobody or entity can stop them from exercising their rights.
Madam Evelyn Abena Asibie, a spokesperson for the traders, said this at a news conference organised by the Association at Dome in the Ga East Municipality.
She said the Association had no problems with the collection of levies by the Assembly from the traders whilst they could not be stopped from collecting membership levies to support their social activities including the Dome Stool Land Administration.
'We have co-existed peacefully at the market for years as we are there to sell to make a living and we won't allow anyone to divide us,' she said.
Madam Asibie said they have many problems at the market and appealed to the Assembly to help ensure that the situation is amicably resolved.
The traders who wore red arm-band expressed their disapproval of an alleged act to replace members of the executives of the Association.
They said any such move would be contrary to their constitution.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News