Government urged to set up advisory councils for MMDAs
Koforidua, July 6, GNA - Mr Charles Kwasi Narh, a former Member of Parliament for Krobo, has called on government to establish advisory boards for all the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to ensure a prudent and an effective approach to development.
He said the five-member advisory council, whose function could be similar to that of the council of state, for all the MMDAs would go a long way to facilitate qualitative development and help solve the developmental needs of the people.
Mr Narh, also the founder of the Asesewa Senior High School, called on government to institute a special farmer's day for senior citizens who after their retirement from active service continue to contribute to national development by farming.
He said by doing this 'senior citizens would be recognized and their experience and expertise would be tapped for national development'.
Mr Narh said this during a lunch held for about 200 senior citizens drawn from all the 26 MDAs in the Eastern Region as part of the 57th republic day anniversary celebration.
Warrant Officer (W.O) Evans Abankwah (rtd) said in order to win the fight against illegal mining (galamsey), government must engage all chiefs especially those whose areas were devastated by the mining activities.
He said the destruction of the Birim River was a concern as it has become polluted and urged government to intensify the fight against the menace to save lives and the environment.
A member of the council of state representing the Eastern Region, Nana Somuah Mireku Nyampong, reacting to the galamsey issue, said the fight against galamsey was in full swing and cautioned people not to take the move by government for granted because the laws would be made to deal with persons found to be flouting the order.
He said along the Birim and Pra Rivers, about 3,000 chanfan machines put under the water overnight have been identified and called on all to support government fight the concern.
Mr Samuel Kwakye Dafuor, the Regional Minister, said apart from the destruction to water bodies and farmlands, other poisonous chemicals such as arsenic, cyanide and manganese were released to the water bodies and because they were in small quantities people would feel the effect later in their lives.
He called on the public to support government eliminate this illegal activity.
GNA
By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA
