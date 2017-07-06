TOP STORIES
Akoefe-Tokor launches foundation for development
Ho, July 6, GNA - The Akoefe-Torkor Traditional Area in the Volta Region has launched a Foundation to promote socioeconomic development in the farming community.
The Foundation, christened 'Gligbafia' was launched to commemorate the second anniversary of Togbe Kakla Akoe Dosor IV and Mama Amua Kosuba II, Paramount Chief, and Queen mother respectively of the Traditional Area.
At a durbar on the theme, 'Transforming the Chieftaincy Institution for Community Development' Togbe Dosor said he believed challenges facing the community needed to be addressed through the community's own efforts.
He said the Foundation would therefore enable natives to unite and find solutions to issues of health, sanitation and education to bring about development in the area.
Togbe Dosor said the Foundation would focus on provision of decent toilet facilities, a clinic and a library to encourage reading among pupils.
He said it would also set up a vocational skill training centre to equip the youth with employable skills and appealed for support from benevolent individuals and organisations.
Mr. Benjamin Kpodo, Member of Parliament for Ho Central Constituency, lauded the initiative and said prioritising education was a step in the right direction.
He donated GH¢3,000.00 to the Foundation and urged other traditional areas to consider such initiatives.
GNA
