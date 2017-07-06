TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3618
|4.3662
|Euro
|4.9424
|4.9447
|Pound Sterling
|5.6368
|5.6429
|Swiss Franc
|4.5166
|4.5194
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3554
|3.3571
|S/African Rand
|0.3244
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3054
|3.3101
Akosombo Dam records significant improvement in water levels
The Water levels in both the Akosombo and Bui dams are said to be picking up significantly resulting in adequate generation of power for domestic and commercial use.
Industry players had become apprehensive the planned shut-down of the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah on the Jubilee field would result in some power instability.
Speaking in an interview with JoyBusiness, Chief Executive of GRIDCo, William Amuna, said there has been a steady rise in the water levels of the country’s two major hydro dams, making the utility company capable of generating power for the country without running on generators.
The water levels in the Akosombo dam for instance has risen to about 240.6 millimeters as at July 6, 2017 from the less than 200millimetres recorded few months ago.
Despite concerns that Tullow’s planned shut-down of the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah on the Jubilee Field will result in a shortage of power, Chief Executive of GRIDCo, William Amuna confirms the improvement in the hydro dams would avert any power supply challenge.
