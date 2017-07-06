TOP STORIES
Gov't orders closure of collapsed mine pit at Prestea-Nsuta
The Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister has with immediate effect, suspended search and rescue efforts for the victims of a collapsed mine pit at Prestea-Nsuta in the Western region.
The 80-feet pit collapsed last Sunday and a rescue team comprising residents of the area has been retrieving bodies.
At least 16 people remain buried underground. Rescuers have suspended the rescue operation following heavy rains in the area according to reports.
Benito Owusu-Bio who has been at the site since the incident happened, on Thursday met with the victims' families to officially communicate to them, his decision to call off the rescue mission.
Lands Minister on one of his galamsey tours
The families, according to correspondent Kojo Fletcher of Best FM, agreed that the place should be closed down while they await pastors to perform the necessary prayers for the site to be shut down.
Meanwhile, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, has rejected criticisms that the fight against illegal mining has slowed down.
He announced that an anti-galamsey Taskforce to be deployed by end of the week, will be stationed for a minimum of 12 months.
Speaking to Raymond Acquah on UPFRONT on the JOYNEWS channel, the Minister stated the task force to be deployed won’t leave the site anytime soon.
He added a list of mining concessions manned by the military personnel will also be released.
