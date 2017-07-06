TOP STORIES
Akufo-Addo hopes for fourth FPSO as Ghana searches Volta Basin for black gold
President Nana Akufo-Addo says Ghana will start operation ‘Find oil in the Voltarian Basin' in the next 18 months will see more exploration activities to discover hydrocarbons in the basin.
This he said will be a game changer in Ghanaians fortunes as it moves to become a petroleum hub in West Africa.
The basin accounts for more than 40 percent of Ghana’s land mass stretches from the Eastern, Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Northern and Volta regions.
Speaking at the launch of the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah, the President said he is excited at the prospect of a fourth exploration site hoping it will happen under his presidency.
The Acting CEO of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong, confirmed that a geochemistry technique has successfully been deployed in Senegal to be tested before a full-scale work is embarked on fully as a way of cutting cost on the project.
He said there is more potential top produce more gas from the Sankofa fields, which will lead to a cheaper price for the product.
Dr Sarpong believes this will consequently translate to cheaper electricity and set the stage for the production of petrol chemical industry in the country.
According to him, GNPC has positioned itself to go into the production of fertilisers, ethanol and other products once more petro chemical s are produce and inviting private investors to join hands.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
