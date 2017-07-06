TOP STORIES
School Heads cry over frequent knockdowns of pupils
Kumasi, July 07, GNA - Heads of some Basic Schools in the Breman and Breman-West communities in the Kumasi Metropolis, have appealed to the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA), for the urgent construction of speed ramps and pedestrian crossing on that stretch of the Kumasi-Offinso highway.
This is to help address the worrying frequent vehicular knockdown of other pedestrians and school children crossing the road to and from school.
A Press Statement signed by the respective School Heads made available to the Ghana News Agency, could not immediately provide figures but expressed grave concern over resultant fatalities including deaths caused by speeding vehicles plying that portion of the road, especially from the Breman Sawmill and the Ahenfo Lodge Entertainment Centre.
'School attendance has gone down whilst drop-out rate is on the increase since school children fear to cross the road to school unaided, the schooling period of other victims have also been interrupted due to long periods of hospitalization and recuperation at home,' it said.
The School Heads complained about countless previous fruitless efforts to relevant authorities to address the challenge and called on Honourable Osei-Kyei Bonsu, Member of Parliament for the area to assist to expedite prompt action, to save the worrying situation.
The Statement was signed by School Heads of Frank Duff Preparatory, Breman Roman Catholic Schools, D'MITRY Adventist Junior Secondary School, JITA international and Shining Star Academy among others.
GNA
By Josephine Nyarko, GNA
