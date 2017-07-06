TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3618
|4.3662
|Euro
|4.9424
|4.9447
|Pound Sterling
|5.6368
|5.6429
|Swiss Franc
|4.5166
|4.5194
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3554
|3.3571
|S/African Rand
|0.3244
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3054
|3.3101
Gov't must show more commitment to private sector - Dr Nduom
Elmina (C/R), July 6, GNA - Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, Founder of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), has called on the Government to show more commitment towards supporting the private sector by creating the enabling environment for local businesses to thrive.
The private sector, he said, was a key component in accelerating the country's economic development.
Dr Nduom made the call at a ceremony of chiefs and people of Elmina to commence the celebration of the 2017 Bakatue Festival at Elmina on Tuesday.
He said the private sector was gradually being pushed out of business due to unstable power supply, high utility tariffs, poor infrastructural facilities and weak economic policies.
Dr Nduom noted that Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) played critical role in creating jobs for the citizenry as such, government needed to put in place fiscal policies to reduce the high cost of doing business to stimulate economic growth.
'The government must set its priorities right and work to remove every barrier that impedes the development of the private sector which is regarded as the engine of growth,' he stated.
He encouraged local assemblies to establish strong ties with local businesses in their jurisdictions with the essential financial and technical support to enable them to overcome the challenges that confronted them.
Dr Nduom, a renowned entrepreneur, also called on the government to make quality education accessible and free to all children, especially those in the rural areas to ensure equal and efficient distribution of national resources.
He advised the youth to take keen interest in education and engage in productive ventures that would guarantee them a brighter future.
Mrs Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye, the Minister of Fisheries and Aqua Culture, assured the fisher folks of government's continued determination to revamp the fisheries sector to occupy its rightful position in the economic development agenda.
She promised to resolve the recent premix fuel shortages in the Central Region, saying all outstanding issues had been ironed out to allow fuel to power their engines.
The Minister advised the fishermen to adhere to fishing regulations and adopt the best practices of fishing to guarantee good health and environment.
GNA
By Isaac Arkoh/ Grace Darko, GNA
