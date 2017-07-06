TOP STORIES
TRUE FRIENDSHIP A VERY SLOW GROWING PLANTBy: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3618
|4.3662
|Euro
|4.9424
|4.9447
|Pound Sterling
|5.6368
|5.6429
|Swiss Franc
|4.5166
|4.5194
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3554
|3.3571
|S/African Rand
|0.3244
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3054
|3.3101
GPRTU appeals for rehabilitation of roads
Accra, July 6, GNA - The local branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) at Odorkor Official Town, in Accra, has appealed to the Department of Urban Roads to rehabilitate the 600-kilometre Odorkor Market- Odorkor Last Stop Road.
This is because the road is such in a deplorable state that a journey that should take about 10 minutes could last for 25 minutes.
Making the appeal through the Ghana News Agency at Odorkor-Official Town in the Ablekuma North Constituency, Mr Daniel Nortey, the Branch Secretary of the Union, said due to the bad nature of the road some drivers have diverted their vehicles to other routes, making transportation very difficult for commuters.
Collaborating the story Mr Charles Quaye, a driver said due to the number of potholes on the road, he was often seeing a mechanic to fix it, which was a drain on his revenue.
He said if the appeal of the GPRTU fell on deaf ears the drivers might withdraw their vehicles from the route.
GNA
