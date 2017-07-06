TOP STORIES
Churches join campaign against child trafficking
Ho, July 6, GNA - Mr Leonard Ackon, the Church and Community Relations Manager, International Justice Mission, said the church had resolved to assist government to end child abuse in any form in the country.
He said the Church as a social and religious centre, was instrumental in bringing about change in society and raising awareness on behavioural change, thus needed to join the campaign to promote the welfare of children.
Mr Ackon said this at a Justice Conference in Ho with focus on child abuse in the Volta region.
He said churches across the region would brainstorm and develop strategies to help curb the menace and re-integrate abused children into society.
Reverend Seth K. Mawutor, Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Volta region, said educating the Church was key in helping to end child trafficking in the region.
He said at the end of the conference, district and regional teams would be set up by members to augment the work of the social welfare and the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Police Service.
Mr Joseph Nakoja, Head of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit in the region said the country risked dropping from the tier two watch list of countries monitoring and combating trafficked persons to tier three if steps were not taken to meet the "Trafficking Victims Protection Act's minimum standards.
He said since the inception of the AHTU in the Volta region, the Unit had chalked great successes in rescuing trafficked children, especially across the Volta Lake but said more needed to be done to curb the practice.
GNA
