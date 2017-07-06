modernghana logo

Two Deputy Ministers visit Mbease Nsuta mining pit

GNA
46 minutes ago | Social News

Mbease Nsuta (W/R), July 6, GNA - Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, Deputy Western Regional Minister has visited Mbease Nsuta in the Prestea Huni/Valley district after an old abandoned pit caved in and claimed 17 lives.

The Deputy Minister was with Mr Benito Owusu Bio, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resource.

The incident happened on Sunday at about 1530 hours, but as at Wednesday only one body had been recovered by a rescue team comprising of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, National Disaster Management Organization and Golden Star Bogoso Prestea Limited.

The body had since been deposited at the Prestea government hospital morgue for autopsy.

Five additional bodies had also been discovered in a cage within the pit and the team is making tireless efforts to retrieve them.

Mrs Kusi in a brief address revealed that the Prestea Huni/Valley district Assembly had already provided money to foot bills that would be incurred throughout the rescue period.

She wished the rescue team well and assured them of the Western Regional Minister's and the government's support.

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources on his part said his Ministry's attention had now been drawn to this aspects of illegal mining.

He said in terms of environmental degradation, that type of mining did not lead to pollution much but rather more deaths.

He said for instance when the Mbease Nsuta disaster occurred the information delayed before reaching the Ministry because those involved knew they would be arrested for engaging in illegal mining operations.

The Deputy Minister indicated that he had to convince them that people had been trapped underground so they should help rescue them.

GNA

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

