Antwi-Boasiako is Cyber Security Advisor of Communications Ministry
By GNA Reporter
Accra, July 06, GNA - Mr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, a Cyber Security Expert with the Interpol Global Cybercrime Experts Groups, has been appointed as the Cyber Security Advisor to oversee the implementation of the National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy.
A statement signed by Mr Issah Yahaya, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Communications, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said this was part of the measures being undertaken by the Ministry to build a comprehensive cyber security management architecture , which coordinated cyber security services, and advised government with a point of contact for cyber security incidents.
The Ministry said the technology environment of today required the urgent implementation of important cyber security activities and programmes to address Ghana's cyber security challenges and Mr Antwi-Boasiako was expected to assist the Ministry to implement the policy in this regard.
Mr Antwi-Boasiako, the Ministry said, had significant experience in cyber security and forensics.
He is currently an Expert with the Council of Europe's Global Action on Cybercrime Extended (GLACY+) Project.
Mr Antwi-Boasiako, attended the University of Trento in Italy, where he graduated with First Class Honours, before pursuing his post graduate studies at the University of Portsmouth, United Kingdom graduating with distinction, and receiving the overall post-graduate Best Student Award from the School of Computing of the University.
He worked with Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Market of DFLabs , a global cyber security firm based in Milan, Italy and is at present, a PHD Research Fellow with the University of Pretoria in South Africa.
The Minstry stated: 'Mr Antwi-Boasiako has a broad knowledge and professional experience in cyber security, particularly, with sector /Government agencies, Laws Enforcement /Security, International organisations and the private sector.
'Apart from pioneering private-sector-led cyber security and forensics best practices and initiatives in Ghana and the sub-region.
'He has provided consulting services to a number of international organisations, government agencies /departments, law enforcement /security agencies (Economic and Organized Crime Office, Financial Intelligence Centre, Criminal Investigation Department, National Security) and a number of private sector institutions.'
Mr Antwi-Boasiako has conducted cyber security related consulting and research for a number of international and local organisations, including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, Commonwealth Cybercrime Initiative of the Commonwealth Secretariat , Global Commission on Internet Governance /Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House ) and the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money laundering in West Africa and the Media Foundations for West Africa.
He is currently engaged in the following teaching and research roles: 'Visiting Lecturers -Cyber crimes, Cyber terrorism and Cyber Security , Kofi Anan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.
'Adjunct lecturer -Cyber crime, Cyber terrorism and Digital Forensics at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Research Associate, African Centre for Cyber law and Cybercrime Prevention, Kampala , Uganda. Faculty Member, Ghana Police Command and Staff College, Winneba.'
The statement said Mr Antwi-Boasiako had a number of publications covering Information Technology, cybercrimes, data protection, digital forensics and cyber security to his credit.
Mr Antwi-Boasiako has also delivered presentations and papers at major local, regional and international conferences and workshops.
GNA
