Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets in 3rd ODI

AFP
28 minutes ago | Zimbabwe
Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dikwella celebrates reaching his century during the third one-day international against Zimbabwe in Hambantota on July 6, 2017. By LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI (AFP)
Hambantota (Sri Lanka) (AFP) - Openers Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka hit sublime centuries to help Sri Lanka humble Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the third one-day international in Hambantota on Thursday.

Chasing 311 for victory, the hosts rode on a 229-run opening stand between Dickwella (102) and Gunathilaka (116) to canter home in 47.2 overs and earn a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The left-handed batting duo got their maiden ODI hundreds to overshadow Zimbabwe opener Hamilton Masakadza's sparkling 111 in the visitors' 310-8 after being put into bat first.

