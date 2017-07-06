modernghana logo

Zabzugu MP Wins Citizenship Case

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | Politics
Umar Alhassan
Umar Alhassan

A dual citizenship case filed against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Zabzugu Constituency Umar Alhassan has been dismissed by a High Court in Accra.

The plaintiffs in the case, Nikimola Jacob Makinye and Moponyaw Godwin, wanted the court to remove Alhaji Alhassan Umar from Parliament and declare the seat vacant.

They are seeking a declaration that “the defendant, who owes allegiance to a country other than Ghana, is disqualified from holding office as the Member of Parliament for Zabzugu in the Republic of Ghana.”

The Member of Parliament for Zabzugu was said to have relocated to the US in 1993 but did not renounce his US citizenship before contesting the elections. He captured the seat from John Jabaah Bennam, an NPP MP.

According to the youth, Umar Alhassan held top positions in the US.

“We want the relevant authorities to look into this before we get a problem like what happened in Bawku Central where a former MP, Adamu Sakande, was jailed for holding dual citizenship status before contesting to become an MP,” Jacob Nikimola, one of the concerned youth told DAILY GUIDE.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Zabzugu Constituency Umar Alhassan told DAILY GUIDE that he feels vindicated.

According to him, it was a victory against tribal politics and that his opponents would have to learn because “their ideas are old and people are getting fed-up.”

“From day one it was my opponent who had lost and lost big time so this is the second victory over John Jabaah.”

He stated that he had given the people of Zabzugu freedom from the hate politics of John Jabaah in the area.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale

