GOIL Keeps Impressive Stock Market Track

19 minutes ago | Business & Finance
Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) the nation’s foremost indigenous oil marketing company share offer on the stock market rose by 1.1 per cent to close at GHc1.90 on Wednesday’s trading.

Standard Chartered also rose by 2.8 per cent to close at GHc17.51 per share, and Fan Milk Limited edged by 0.3 per cent to close at GHc11.86 per share, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market analysis made available to CDA Consult in Accra, on Thursday indicated.

According to the Nordea Capital Stock Expert, trading ended with the “Big Caps” edging higher as three equities moved into positive territory, thus, the benchmark GSE-Composite Index went up by 0.5 per cent to close at 1,973.9 points.

The GSE-FSI also inched up by 0.6 per cent to close the session at 1,836.4 points, whilst Volume traded was 338,002 shares and these were valued at GHc 137,991.

