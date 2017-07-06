TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3618
|4.3662
|Euro
|4.9424
|4.9447
|Pound Sterling
|5.6368
|5.6429
|Swiss Franc
|4.5166
|4.5194
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3554
|3.3571
|S/African Rand
|0.3244
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3054
|3.3101
GOIL Keeps Impressive Stock Market Track
Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) the nation’s foremost indigenous oil marketing company share offer on the stock market rose by 1.1 per cent to close at GHc1.90 on Wednesday’s trading.
Standard Chartered also rose by 2.8 per cent to close at GHc17.51 per share, and Fan Milk Limited edged by 0.3 per cent to close at GHc11.86 per share, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market analysis made available to CDA Consult in Accra, on Thursday indicated.
According to the Nordea Capital Stock Expert, trading ended with the “Big Caps” edging higher as three equities moved into positive territory, thus, the benchmark GSE-Composite Index went up by 0.5 per cent to close at 1,973.9 points.
The GSE-FSI also inched up by 0.6 per cent to close the session at 1,836.4 points, whilst Volume traded was 338,002 shares and these were valued at GHc 137,991.
Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.
Nordea Capital is dedicated to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.
The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.
CDA Consult provides tailor made development communication tools necessary for operational transformation and translating dreams into achievable goals and equips clients with mechanism for public education on specific issues.
It also provided effective back-up or frontline monitoring and evaluation tools to ensure value for money delivery of projects, whilst providing clients with skills to deliver timely and accurate information on their activities, work, programmes and projects.
CDA Consult is also aimed at building a responsive working culture for corporate growth through a social process at institutional levels based on dialogue using a broad range of tools and methods.
It also assists client to use continuous and adaptive process of gathering, organising and formulating information and data into argument and to communicate to policy-makers through various interpersonal and mass media communication channels.
