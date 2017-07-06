TOP STORIES
Afoko Lawyer Cross Examines Witness
Defence counsel in the case involving Gregory Afoko, who has been accused of the murder of Adams Mahama, the former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Wednesday, continued cross-examination of the third prosecution witness.
Osafo Buabeng asked the witness, Asigri Quinn, whether Adams Mahama knew his engine was running before he gave him the alleged bunch of keys.
He said he could not tell because he only got to know the engine was running when he got closer to the car and could not return the keys back to him.
He said he was not present when Adams was admitted to the emergency ward, because he was parking the car, but when he got there he noticed that his bed at the ward had not been cordoned off and everyone could see him.
He told the court that when he got there, the doctors and nurses were attending to Adams, and were constantly with him, but he could not tell whether they also heard Adams mentioning Afoko and Asake to his wife and Taufic as those who poured the acid on him.
Mr Quinn said he, Hajia Mahama, Taufic, Mariam and Zuweira, together with some others and the doctors and nurses, were all standing close to the bedside of the deceased.
Mr. Buabeng told the witness that the emergency ward of the hospital was restricted, and as such none of them was allowed in, but the witness denied, affirming that they were by Adams' bed at the ward at that moment.
He told the court that he was around Adams for 15 minutes before he left, and when he got there, it took Taufic about six minutes to arrive there.
Mr Quinn said at the time he was leaving the hospital, Adams was wailing and mourning since the upper part of his body was peeling off from his head to his waist.
The deceased, he said was reciting the Quran as well.
The case was later adjourned to July 18 and 20 for further cross-examination of the witness.
At the last adjourned date, the witness ended his evidence in chief and the defence counsel begun cross-examination.
The prosecution intends to call 12 other witnesses in addition to Hajia Adams, Madam Issaka and Quinn.
Gregory Afoko, a farmer, is alleged to have killed Adams Mahama.
Afoko is being held on charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder.
He has pleaded not guilty before the court, which is also composed of a seven-member jury.
It is alleged that Afoko carried out the act with one Alandgi Asake, who is on the run.
A third accomplice, Musa Issa, was granted bail after the Attorney-General opined that there was not enough evidence to prosecute him.
GNA
