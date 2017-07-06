modernghana logo

Mrs Bawumia tours model school in China

GNA
42 minutes ago | Social News

Accra July 5, GNA - Mrs Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice President has paid a working visit to a model school in China with a view to replicating their successes in Ghana.

The visit, which took place on the sidelines of the four-day official state visit by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, went to the Beijing Jingyuan Primary School, one of the most prestigious schools in Beijing, the capital of China.

The school, which takes care of grooming the next generation of responsible citizens and world leaders, is focused not only on teaching the tradition and history of the Chinese people, but also imbibe in the younger generation fundamental principles of living a happy and fulfilled life.

Among other accolades, the kindergarten is widely acknowledged as one of the nation's finest and the primary school students have won the first prize for synthesis ability in Shjingshan District for many years, while the junior middle school students have won first place in the Entrance Examination to high school for six years.

The students have since gone on to famous universities.

After lengthy interactions between the staff of the school and a guided tour of the facilities, Mrs Samira Bawumia was invited to try her hands on Chinese calligraphy and she drew the first two letters in the spelling of China, C and H in Chinese calligraphy to a loud applause.

She was later presented with a traditional Chinese calligraphy scroll describing Ghana as the Golden Beach.

The scroll recounted the old friendship between Ghana and the Chinese people and the hope of strengthening the bond.

Mrs Bawumia in a brief remark promised to pass on the knowledge acquired to the appropriate authorities in Ghana in order to enable the country draw lessons from the successes of the model school.

By Ken Sackey, GNA

