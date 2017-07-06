TOP STORIES
Family Health Medical School holds screening exercise
Accra, July 5, GNA - The Student Representative Council of Ghana's Premier Health Medical School, Family Health Medical School as part of their way of providing community service has organised their first free medical screening for the people of Teshie in Accra.
The free medical screening was made possible with the collaboration between SRC of Family Health Medical and the Ghana AIDS Commission.
Over 700 people including traditional rulers, from the Teshie community were screened for Malaria, Hepatitis B, HIV, Blood Sugar Level, Blood Pressure and Body Mass Index measured in addition to health education on malaria, cholera and typhoid fever.
Mrs Amanda Wumbel, the SRC President of Family Health Medical School, said the school had enjoyed a good relationship with the people of Teshie and as part of their social responsibility and a way of building a tradition of community service, they decided to organise the health screening to check their health status.
"In addition to fostering a stronger relationship between the Medical School and the community, we hope to use this event as a platform to sensitise the community on power of prevention. While Family Health Hospital is there to cater to the community's medical needs".
Dr Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi, the Director-General of Ghana AIDS Commission in an address read on his behalf expressed his willingness to partner Family Health Medical School in providing an integrated health screening for the people of Teshie and its environs.
"I congratulate Family Health Medical School for coming up with this very important idea of bringing free health services to the doorsteps of the people of this community".
He said HIV was real, but said there were treatment for all and encouraged all Ghanaians to test and know their status.
He explained that the Antiretroviral treatment (ART) was effective in slowing down the progression of AIDS and in reducing HIV-related illnesses and death, adding that it was offered free in majority of the health centres and private hospitals.
"We should discredit claims that there is cure for HIV. We wish to caution Persons Living with HIV (PLHIV) not to be influenced by claims and stories by some people and organizations parading as having a cure for HIV in Ghana because there is no cure".
He urged the public not to stigmatise or discriminate against persons living with HIV.
Mrs. Reeta Auguate, Ambassador of Family Health University College in an interview revealed that the purpose of the health screening was to give back to the community they had stayed with for years and also foster cordial relations between the school and the people of Teshie.
She said it was the second free health screening that Family Health Medical School was having in collaboration with the Ghana AIDS Commission, saying the first encounter was what they organised for the media practitioners at the Black Star Square in Accra.
She entreated the general public to periodically go for medical check-ups in order to know their health status.
Family Health Medical School (FHMS) is the teaching arm of Family Health Hospital. It is the First Private Medical School in Ghana and has a vision of advancing human health by encouraging distinction within an inclusive community.
The main mission of FHMS is to lead in advancing human health through innovative research, clinical care and educating the next leaders in medicine in a culture that supports critical thinking, including, diversity and innovation.
GNA
