Access Bank launches 'Abusua Aky3de3' savings promotion
Accra, July 5, GNA - Access Bank has launched an industry first family savings promotion to give customers an opportunity to save and stand a chance of winning fantastic prizes including a whooping GH¢150,000.00.
The 'Abusua Aky3de3' promotion is designed to encourage groups of families, friends or associations to save together and get rewarded while enjoying exclusive privileges during the period.
Under the campaign theme: 'Save today, take tomorrow,' the promotion which is also being run across other markets where Access Bank has presence including Nigeria, will reward 5,000 of the Bank's customers in Ghana.
Customers who sign on to a range of the Bank's flexible savings and current account options to secure their financial future, will benefit from a host of juicy perks such as high interest rates, amazing discounts on car insurance and many more, besides the promo prizes.
Speaking on the Bank's motivation for launching the promo, the Managing Director of the Bank, Mr Dolapo Ogundimu noted that due to the very nature of the reward scheme, which capitalised on the Ghanaian communal spirit, gradually savings would become a lifestyle of many Ghanaians.
He added: 'The underlying theme of this promo, 'Save today, take tomorrow' is an expression of our Bank's quest to support our customers create the future they envision for themselves through a healthy savings habit. This is because, we believe the future is created but not inherited.'
According to Mr Ogundimu, the promotion will further deepen Access Bank's financial inclusion drive by bringing the unbanked and underserved segments of the market into mainstream banking.
Unveiling the prizes, Mr Stephen Abban, the Divisional Head Retail Banking, said the promotion would run from July 5 till the end of December throughout the country.
To enter the promo, a group of customers new and old must come together to create a group with at least two friends or family members or relatives and register at any Access Bank branch.
The group must maintain a balance of GH¢500.00 or more to qualify.
The SMEs would be required to maintain a minimum deposit of GH¢1, 000.00 and referred colleagues (vendors and distributors) for account opening and activation to qualify for any of the draws.
Mr Abban said there would be four monthly draws and two mega draws to reward winners.
The ultimate prize at the group level is GH¢150,000.00. Other prizes include Brand new SUV family car, holiday trips, educational scholarships, shopping spree and one year Life Insurance cover.
At the SME level, the ultimate prize is GH¢40, 000.00 while desktop computers, money counting machines, fireproof safes, among others would be won in the promotion.
Mr Abban said each group and SME stood an equal chance of winning any of the prizes in the promotion.
SME customers also have an opportunity of winning great prizes by maintaining a minimum deposit of GH¢1,000.00 and also referring their colleagues for account opening.
Every customer who participates also qualifies to have up to 60 per cent discount on general insurance including auto, personal accident and home insurance.
The 'Abusua Aky3de3' promo was launched by the Bank in partnership with the National Lotteries Authority under the Caritas platform and Auto Plaza.
Over the past few years, Access Bank has been focused on setting standards for sustainable practices that will engender prosperity for all its stakeholders through its award winning digital platforms for e-banking as well as its innovative products and services to serve various segments of the market.
GNA
