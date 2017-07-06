modernghana logo

Ghana misses digital migration deadline again

Graphic Online
42 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Ghana cannot meet the September 21, 2017 deadline set for the migration from analogue to digital broadcasting, the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has said.

The country missed the initial June 2015 deadline set under the Geneva 2006 agreement of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) for countries to migrate onto the digital platform, citing delays in accessing funding for the project.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful
The turn of events, the minister said, was because the government did not want to be in a hast to switch onto the digital platform, especially when the right regulatory framework and due processes to guarantee quality content and efficient operation of the system were not yet in place.

“I cannot put a timeline to it, but the date will be announced when we are ready next year,” the Minister said.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful was speaking at the opening session of a two-day national forum on the digital migration process in Accra on Wednesday.

