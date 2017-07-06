TOP STORIES
Those who want to achieve always find ways to do so, those who don't want to always find reasons not to do so.By: Kofi Appiah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3618
|4.3662
|Euro
|4.9424
|4.9447
|Pound Sterling
|5.6368
|5.6429
|Swiss Franc
|4.5166
|4.5194
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3554
|3.3571
|S/African Rand
|0.3244
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3054
|3.3101
No 15 Companies Applied To BOST To Purchase Adulterated Fuel BNI Report Lied
The BNI and National security has been caught in a web of lies following the report on the investigations it undertook in the recent report on the sale of adulterated oil to Movenpiina ltd by BOST. according to excerpts of an interview granted by the embattled MD of BOST to Atinka Fm,prior to the scandal been fully blown in the media.
According the report by the BNI and National Security,which was read by the sector Minister,Boakye Agyarko at a press briefing two days ago, BOST received expressions of interest for the purchase of contaminated products from 15 companies and Movenpiina offered the highest price of 1 cedis 30 pesewas which formed the basis of the selection. According to the report Movenpiina's offer was the highest price ever offered for the sale of the contaminated products.
But the MD of BOST ,Alfred Obeng in his earlier interview on Atinka Fm ,even before the BNI and National Security had launched its investigation ,confirmed that Movenpiina was the only Company that had approached BOST and had been considered for the sale of the adulterated oil. According to the MD of BOST ,it after Movenpiina's offer had been approved that a lot of companies heard about it and also put in bids.
He added that due to the pressure from these Companies he had to summon Movenpiina to dialogue with them for the way forward .He said subsequently Movenpiina ,agreed that 2million litres of their consignment should be given to MacWest and Zupp Oil and that it was the lifting of Zupp oil's consignment out of the 2million litres agreed by Movenpiina to be sold to the other companies that has generated the current controversy .
The MD's assertion therefore contradicts the claims by the BNI report that 15 Companies bided alongside Movenpiina for the purchase of the adulterated fuel .
Last week, the eight member committee comprising officials of BNI, NPA, OMCs, National security among others was constituted by Mr. Boakye Agyarko.
The committee is expected to look into the circumstances that led to the contamination of the fuel and review the procedures undertaken by BOST to evacuate the product and ascertain the quality and remaining quantity of the product.
This also came a day after the Minority had called for the MD of BOST, Mr. Alfred Obeng to be made to step aside to allow for investigations.
Even before the Ministerial committee will start its investigation ,the Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko, has ruled out any wrongdoing by BOST
The minister said BOST never erred in transacting that business with the energy firm, Movenpiina.
According to Mr Agyarko, investigations so far conducted by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), the National Security and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) on the contaminated products had established that the fuel had not spilled onto the retail market for sale to vehicle owners and drivers.
These came to light at a press conference organized by the Ministry of Energy in Accra on Monday.
Mr Agyarko told the media that “on the basis of previous practice, there was no wrongdoing at the Bulk Oil Storage & Transportation Company on the sale of the 5 million litres of contaminated products
Kojo Addo,Atinka FM.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News