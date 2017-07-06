TOP STORIES
MMDCEs Meet At Ogbojo: Did The President’s Message Sink?
The setting was like a classroom or lecture hall with a teacher or a lecturer with her students prepping them up for their final year exams. It mirrored a dressing or locker room get-together where a football coach and his players often gather before a crucial match. Usually, they’re psyched up and giving pep talks by their head coach or manager in anticipation of the crunch match-up.
It was also like a baptismal ceremony or an induction service. The good old shepherd in frock waits on his flock and one by one he dips their bodies wrapped in sheets into a pool of water. It’s a symbol of newness and spiritual up-liftment. Indeed every exercise worth its sort requires a refresher or orientation course. And it wasn’t out of order that about 10 kilometres away from the Flagstaff House, Ghana’s seat of government Ogbojo --- a small town off Accra’s outskirts on the Accra-Dodowa road (East) hosted a number of dignitaries.
On Wednesday July 5, 2017 the Ministry of Local Government & Rural Development organised an orientation programme at the Institute of Local Government Studies at Ogbojo, Accra for about 199 metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) who were recently endorsed by their respective assemblies.
And there was the President of the Republic of Ghana Akufo-Addo!
At the great hall some of them for the first time got the opportunity to meet the man who hired them and also has the power to fire them. President Akufo-Addo travelled to Ogbojo to meet with the men and women he’d appointed to steer the affairs of the metropolises, municipalities, and districts of the nation.
Like a football coach he knew the stakes couldn’t be higher and his legacy is astake. His new appointees must live up to expectation and they must give a good account of themselves. Of course the message to them was as clear as a bell. And you know why the bell is significant in this context. This simile alludes to the bell’s clarity.
So before he would even offer any advice to the officials the president dropped what seemed like a warning: “You all have up till Monday, July 24 to declare your assets.”
All the names of the appointees would be submitted to the Attorney General’s Office on Monday, July 10 after which they would have two weeks to file their assets declaration forms. Mr. Akufo-Addo said this to the MMDCEs: “That exercise will be monitored.”
Also the president reminded the officials that their duties as public office holders begins with the declaration of their assets as demanded by the Public Office Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act, 1998, (Act 550), (Schedule 1 (V).
“It is important that the Ghanaian people understand that, for us, public service is exactly that, public service, not personal gain. The people in your districts, municipalities and metropolises are not looking for a different set of people from the last set to lord it over them, he advised. They are not looking for a new set of people to jump the red lights and traffic queues, instead of working to find solutions to the traffic jams for all of us,” he told them.
Mr. Akufo-Addo asked the MMDCEs to be humble and kind towards their people as they represent central government. “You, like all of us in central and regional government, have to live up to that expectation.”
And I think they really needed that. The president has prescribed the right medication. No doubt that, yesterday’s meeting was an opportune time for every appointee to make a new resolution, that’s serving Mother Ghana with a true heart and refrain from serving their greedy stomachs. But that remains to be seen whether these public office holders will use these tablets and capsules or pills in the execution of their respective duties. It’s ironic how most of them quickly forget their status before the new appointments.
As a people let’s remember our rights to vote is very powerful. It’s that single thumb that makes change happen. Your one vote gives the president the power to appoint these men and women. Nobody’s vote is bigger than yours. And absolutely no one has Octopus hands that in effect make him cast more votes than the other.
See every Football coach wants victory for his team. They aren’t ignorant of the fact that sometimes what they crave for don’t materialise. Yet, they’re constantly pursuing victory. But you have to work towards that. Victory doesn’t come on a silver platter.
Interestingly, even teams that find themselves at the bottom of the league tables aren’t without hopes. They always pump their hopes up. The hope that one day or someday the sky will be bright and they too can see the glowing light.
Governing a nation mimics a football game, though the former is tougher than the latter in terms of scope and size. However I think every coach when a game is on goes through what I describe as the Trauma Cycle... And I think Arsenal’s head coach Arsene Wenger is a classic example. When supporters expect a win for their adorable team they lose.
And who would they blame for the loss?
It’s none other than the manager, when it’s even obvious that the players have failed to give a good account of themselves or live up to expectation. Charity begins at home so they say. That might probably explain why the president decided to meet with his new appointees before they get onto the pitch.
Mr. Akufo-Addo charged the new local authorities to abide by a strict code of conduct.
“Chief Executives, change will be measured in better sanitation and a more wholesome environment; people will know there is change when the quality of local schools improve; they will know there is change when there are jobs for young people; and they will know there is change when officials come to work on time,” he said.
The president also assured them of his trust and emphasised that “the people of Ghana have put their hopes in us. We dare not betray their trust. This is a sacred opportunity. Join me to make this nation the happy and prosperous place it should be.”
Well the coach has spoken would the players live up to his expectation?
.
