Are There Not Better Ways To Leverage China's Wealth Than Giving It Carte Blanche To Mine Ghana's Mineral Deposits For U.S.$19 Billion?
Apparently, Ghana's vice-president believes that he and his economic management team have created a new paradigm, for funding economic development in Africa. Amazing.
Perhaps it has never occurred to the geniuses who now govern us that relentlessly pursuing GDP growth without ever stopping once to examine what actually constitutes that growth in the real world, no longer makes sense. Pity.
With that kind of mindset, no wonder the vice-president thinks that an agreement that sees Ghana entering into a "joint-venture" with resource-hungry China, which gives the Chinese carte blanche to mine our nation's mineral deposits - including even those underneath our forest reserves, incredibly - at a time when global climate change is negatively impacting rural Ghana, is a bright idea. How very odd. And how very shortsighted.
And, worst of all, to then go on to hold that shortsightedness up as an example of stellar-smart-thinking and proudly inform the world that Ghana is not being loaned U.S.$19 billion by China, but is rather being paid upfront by its joint-venture Chinese partners for access to the minerals underneath our nation's forests, betrays the delusion our new masters of the universe are labouring under.
Undoubtedly, the Chinese simply cannot believe their luck. China is literally being given access to all of Ghana's bountiful natural resources by the selfsame nation whose citizens are up in arms protesting against environmental degradation caused by mere minions in the game of the brutal gang-rape of Mother Nature - Chinese galamseyers.
Ghanaians must prepare themselves for even more lethal poisoning of their nation's streams, rivers and groundwater sources and environmental degradation on an apocalyptic scale - which is what we will have to contend with when the big boys from China finally descend upon us to "partner Ghana in a joint-venture" mining our nation's mineral deposits.
At a time of global climate change, it is definitely not a very smart move asking China to advance Ghana U.S. $19 billion as payment for access to our country's massive mineral deposits: including even mineral deposits underneath forest reserves.
If ecotourism will fetch us even more than the magical U.S.$19 billon that the vice-president is so enamoured with, over time, and create wealth that stays in Ghana instead of flowing out of it, and jobs galore for our nation's younger generations, then the more responsible sections of the Ghanaian media owe it to all the people of Ghana to point out the fact that there are better "economic models" to levarage to enable our nation generate money from China, which are actually available to Ghana.
To begin with, it ought to be pointed out that last year (2016) Thailand made U.S.$71 billion from the 31 million visitors it hosted that year. So we can focus on creating an outbound Chinese ecotourism market in Ghana by incentivising tens of millions of well-off middle-class Chinese tourists to travel here.
If the geniuses who now govern our country had thought things through properly before embarking on their trip to China, perhaps they would have come up with a better plan using ecotourism to enable Ghana to leverage some of China's wealth.
For example, if a ban is placed on the export of all unrefined gold from this country - after seeking joint-venture partners in China for the Precious Minerals Marketing Company Limited (PMMC) to produce credit-card-sized gold bars, gold coins with Adinkra symbols and our unique traditional-style gold jewelry - could we not create a thriving outbound Chinese ecotourism market in Ghana for Chinese tourists coming here to purchase the PMMC's credit-sized gold bars, gold coins with Adinkra symbols on them and traditional-style Ghanaian gold jewelry?
And would that not turn Ghana into a global gold trading centre, which attracts tens of millions of Chinese and other Asian countries' nationals to travel to Ghana regularly to purchase gold, I ask?
And would that not be a far better and more sustainable way to leverage some of our mineral wealth to our own benefit in truly win-win joint-venture partnerships between Ghanaian and Chinese entrepreneurs accessing long-term loans from Chinese banks at concessionary rates?
For the information of the vice-president and members of his economic management team, with the greatest respect, yet another new paradigm for economic development that they can share with the rest of Africa, is to encourage joint-venture partnerships between Ghanaian (ditto entreprenuers in other African nations) and foreign investors, to profit from opportunities offered by the need to modernise and expand our infrastructure.
The government of Ghana must allow such joint-venture partnerships to bid in open international tenders, to self-finance the building of railway lines, tolled concrete motorways, harbours, airports, etc., etc., and own, operate, as well as maintain them for 25-30 years without paying any taxes on their profits during that period.
Clearly, there are other far better "economic models" available to enable Ghana to develop with than that used to secure the advance payment of U.S.$19 billion by China for access to Ghana's mineral deposits.
Finally, we have culled and posted a Positive Money NZ blog article by Marc Joseph entitled, "Change Money, Change the World" that ought to be food for thought for the vice-president and his economic management team, and will be an eye opener for many discerning and independent-minded Ghanaians. If our leaders were creative thinkers we could become a prosperous society very quickly. Pity.
Please read on:
