TOP STORIES
life is a battlefieldBy: Vieira
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3618
|4.3662
|Euro
|4.9424
|4.9447
|Pound Sterling
|5.6368
|5.6429
|Swiss Franc
|4.5166
|4.5194
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3554
|3.3571
|S/African Rand
|0.3244
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3054
|3.3101
NDC Western Regional Secretary And Other Sue YEA And AG Over Mass Transfer
Mr Joseph Nelson who is NDC Western Regional secretary and immediate past Youth Employment Agency coordinator for Western Region and other have filed injunction against the agency of ongoing mass transfer.
A suit at the High Court of Ghana (,Labour and Industrial Division 2, Accra) filed by the plaintiffs and sighted by http://www.plusnewsafrica.com on Wednesday July 5, 2017 calling on the court place injunction against the mass transfer (proceed on leave) exercise by the Agency.
The High Cout made an order of interim injunction of 10 days against the Agency and Attorney General from proceeding with mass transfer of almost 500 staff of Youth Employment Agency.
The Plaintiffs legal counselor is led by Sampson Lardy Anyeninin ESQ.
In the suit, "It IS HERE ORDERED that the Defenders (YEA and AG), their agents, servants, agents and privies are restrained from proceeding with the implementation of the decision contained in letters dated the 17th and 19th days of March, 2017, the 19th and 20th days of May, 2017 and the 8th, 13th and 19th days of June, 2017".
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Regional News