Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3618
|4.3662
|Euro
|4.9424
|4.9447
|Pound Sterling
|5.6368
|5.6429
|Swiss Franc
|4.5166
|4.5194
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3554
|3.3571
|S/African Rand
|0.3244
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3054
|3.3101
We Are Satisfied With BOST Findings—AFAG
AFAG welcomes the decision by the Ministry of Energy to clear the Chief Executive of BOST, following the swift investigation by the BNI and National Security.
While commending the investigating bodies, AFAG strongly urges BOST to review its internal control mechanism to forestall the occurrence of future contamination of fuel.
It is time for the nation to move on.
SIGNED
AFAG LEADERSHIP
