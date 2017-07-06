modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

We Are Satisfied With BOST Findings—AFAG

Alliance For Accountable Governance (AFAG)
59 minutes ago | Headlines

AFAG welcomes the decision by the Ministry of Energy to clear the Chief Executive of BOST, following the swift investigation by the BNI and National Security.

While commending the investigating bodies, AFAG strongly urges BOST to review its internal control mechanism to forestall the occurrence of future contamination of fuel.

It is time for the nation to move on.
SIGNED
AFAG LEADERSHIP

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Headlines

TOP STORIES

NDC On "Life Support System"—Obiri Boahen

6 hours ago

Don't take credit for Cape 3 Point project; It's Mahama legacy - NDC w...

6 hours ago

quot-img-1The devil tries the man of God,and if he finds him empty with the Word of God, he destroys him.--no kidding.

By: lamptey quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36184.3662
Euro4.94244.9447
Pound Sterling5.63685.6429
Swiss Franc4.51664.5194
Canadian Dollar3.35543.3571
S/African Rand0.32440.3246
Australian Dollar3.30543.3101
body-container-line