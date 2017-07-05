TOP STORIES
under a tree where anansi felt,kwekutin will never sit there and fault asleep.By: mahamadi dierks
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
Job seekers advised to acquire employable skills
Accra, July 5, GNA - Job seekers have been advised to develop their ability to solve problems and contribute to organisational growth instead of relying on the certificates they had acquired.
Mr Alex Frimpong, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Employers Association (GEA), who gave the advice, urged prospective employees to acquire the practical know-how, in relation to their particular fields of expertise, to make them productive in organisational building.
Mr Frimpong was speaking in Accra, at a day's seminar to sensitise employees on getting the requisite skills for their organisations.
The seminar was organised by the GEA, and was attended by a cross section of employers in the country.
He said in the current world, ICT skills, good communication skills, being a good team-worker and having good problem solving abilities, placed one in very good standing as a prospective employee.
Mr Frimpong said for organisations to get the results from their employees, there was the need to ensure, that they had the requisite skills to contribute towards the growth.
He said global development was mainly being fuelled by science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
He said it was highly important for institutions of learning in the country to pay close attention to 'these areas'.
Mr Frimpong observed that countries that failed to pay attention to science and technology risked lagging behind in global development.
Dr. William Baah-Boateng of the Department of Economics, University of Ghana-Legon, said the National Service Secretariat, should match up personnel to institutions that provided services in their area of study in order to prevent potential skill loss.
He also urged companies to design efficient internship policies, to give opportunities to students who studied in the fields required by firms in the labour market.
GNA
By Robert Anane/Julius K. Satsi, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News