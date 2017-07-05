modernghana logo

UBA Ghana donates to Accra High School

GNA
36 minutes ago | Education

Accra, July 5, GNA - The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Foundation on Tuesday presented copies of literature books to the Accra High School in Accra.

The Novel authored by Chigozie Obioma, an acclaimed Author in Nigeria titled: 'The Fishermen,' would help instil the habit of reading among students to improve their vocabulary.

Mrs Abiola Bawuah, the Managing Director of UBA Ghana, said the gesture was part of the UBA Foundation's Corporate Social Responsibility to improve reading in the senior high schools across the country.

She underscored the importance of reading; saying it helps to acquire better understanding of issues and as well gives clearer alternatives in addressing challenges.

Mrs Bawuah hinted that in September, the Foundation would organise essay competition for senior high schools and urged the students to take advantage of the opportunity to register.

She said the Bank has opportunity for brilliant students for attachment.

Madam Bola Atta, the Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications for the Bank, said her outfit launched the initiative, where the Bank gives literature books to schools to encourage young people to read, explore, and shape their narratives.

She expressed optimism that the initiative would continue to grow in scope and impact, and influence the lives of all involved in the project.

Mr Michael Addo, Assistant Headmaster in charge of Academic Affairs, Accra High School commended the Bank for the initiative and pledged the school's support to ensure that the students read the books to improve their studies.

GNA

By Kodjo Adams/William Fiabu, GNA

