modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Court injects YEA for 10 days

GNA
36 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, July 5, GNA - An Accra High Court has granted an interim injunction against the management of the Youth Employment Agency and the Attorney General from proceeding to transfer some employees.

Mr Samson Lardy Anyenini, the counsel for the plaintiffs filed an Ex parte motion on July 4, prayed the court for an order of interim injunction to restrain defendants, their servants, agents, privies or assigns from proceeding with implementation of the decision for the plaintiffs to proceed on leave.

The motion also seeks to pray the court to restrain the respondents from implementing the decision for the plaintiffs to reduce the ranks of the plaintiffs, transfer them from one region to the other and requiring plaintiffs to relocate within seven days.

The order elapses after 10 days.
GNA

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Social News

TOP STORIES

NDC On "Life Support System"—Obiri Boahen

4 hours ago

Don't take credit for Cape 3 Point project; It's Mahama legacy - NDC w...

4 hours ago

quot-img-1Honourable people can perish cause of lack of knowledge and understanding.

By: DR AGYEI TAKYI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.94874.9530
Pound Sterling5.63465.6405
Swiss Franc4.51744.5207
Canadian Dollar3.37683.3787
S/African Rand0.33020.3304
Australian Dollar3.31653.3239
body-container-line