Honourable people can perish cause of lack of knowledge and understanding.By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
Court injects YEA for 10 days
Accra, July 5, GNA - An Accra High Court has granted an interim injunction against the management of the Youth Employment Agency and the Attorney General from proceeding to transfer some employees.
Mr Samson Lardy Anyenini, the counsel for the plaintiffs filed an Ex parte motion on July 4, prayed the court for an order of interim injunction to restrain defendants, their servants, agents, privies or assigns from proceeding with implementation of the decision for the plaintiffs to proceed on leave.
The motion also seeks to pray the court to restrain the respondents from implementing the decision for the plaintiffs to reduce the ranks of the plaintiffs, transfer them from one region to the other and requiring plaintiffs to relocate within seven days.
The order elapses after 10 days.
GNA
By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA
