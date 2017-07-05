TOP STORIES
Elmina Lift ban on fishing in Benya Lagoon
Elmina (C/R) July 5, GNA - Rituals were on Tuesday performed at the banks of the Benya Lagoon to commence the week-long celebration of the 'Edina Bakatue' Festival of the chiefs and people of Elmina.
The colourful ceremony brought together a sea of revellers from all walks of life who trooped to the durbar grounds to witness the customary rites of the people of Elmina Traditional Area.
A procession of chiefs, some riding in beautifully decorated palanquins, as well as fetish priest and priestess and people from all walks of life paraded through the main streets of Elmina, with brief stops at sacred shrines where final purification ceremonies were performed.
The background was washed with different shades of palanquins and umbrellas with unique features depicting superiority, jurisdiction and origin.
The chiefs arrived at the durbar grounds in a grand style, ridding in palanquins and danced to the tune of drums with gladden thunderous cheers from the spectators kept pouring out in grand style.
The large number of chiefs brought their rich culture and time tested traditions to bear on the ceremony.
The Omanhen of Edina Traditional Area, Nana Kodwo Kondua VI arrived at the durbar dressed in a pitch white cloth with white band piece of cloth mixed with green leaves (nyanya) tied around the head and neck and held a staff symbolising authority and protection.
His arrival gave the police a hectic time as the milling crowd surged towards him to cheer him up as he performed the rituals.
The peak of the event was the casting of net in the Lagoon to determine the kind of harvest in store for the season.
The Omanhene's net caught fish and this signified there would be bumper harvest this year.
It was heralded by firing of muskets and thunderous applauds from a large section of the crowd of celebrants who shouted in joy and excitement.
A durbar would be held on Saturday July 8 to climax the week-long festival and other activities.
In an address, the Omanhen warned the fishermen to desist from engaging in illegal and unsustainable fishing practices such as the use of chemical, light, dynamites, explosives and small mesh sized nets to save the ecology.
GNA
By Afedzi Abdullah/ Isaac Arkoh, GNA
