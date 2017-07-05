modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

NPP supporters urged to avoid disunity

GNA
36 minutes ago | NPP News

Mankrong-Junction (C/R), July 5, GNA - Mr Joe Donkoh, the Central Regional Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has exhorted the supporters of the Party to ensure unity and understanding in the country.

This, he said would facilitate government's efforts to implement its numerous policies and programmes outlined to enhance development.

Mr Donkoh made this known when he addressed NPP delegates' conference at Mankrong -Junction at Agona East Constituency.

He said government was rolling out new programmes to create new jobs.

Mr Takyi- Mason, Acting Regional Secretary of the NPP asked the supporters to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo, the space to create job opportunities to improve their living conditions.

He used the occasion to introduce Mr Sam Essandoh, as the Acting Constituency Chairman to replace Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, who had been appointed as District Chief Executive (DCE).

The DCE called for unity and understanding, which was the panacea for the NPP to win the next general election.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More NPP News

TOP STORIES

NDC On "Life Support System"—Obiri Boahen

4 hours ago

Don't take credit for Cape 3 Point project; It's Mahama legacy - NDC w...

4 hours ago

quot-img-1I DON'T SOMETIMES UNTERSTAND THE WORD LOVE,IT'S A FANCY GAME

By: akoaso-HH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.94874.9530
Pound Sterling5.63465.6405
Swiss Franc4.51744.5207
Canadian Dollar3.37683.3787
S/African Rand0.33020.3304
Australian Dollar3.31653.3239
body-container-line