NGO builds classroom block for Kalvio Community
Kalvio (U/E), July 5, GNA - Tuma Kavi Development Association (TKDA), a Non-Governmental Organisation operating in Northern Ghana has built a three-unit classroom block for the Kalvio Community in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region.
The project, which is valued at GH¢258,120.59, has teachers' office, a library, washroom, furniture and books, a desktop computer with school management software installation and a printer.
Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Executive Director of the NGO, Reverend Mrs Sanatu Nantogma, explained that the project was funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).
She said in 2016, the NGO signed a memorandum of understanding with KOICA to implement Local Civil Society Partnership programme under the name 'Improving School Enrolment Partnership' in the Upper East Region.
She said the Kalvio Community was selected as one of the beneficiary areas because her outfit was touched by the plight of school children who studied under a 'boabab' tree.
She expressed optimism that the project would translate into better teaching and learning in the school and commended the contractor, the District Assembly and the Kalvio community leaders for playing significant roles in the implementation of the project.
Mr Seungmin Oh, the Deputy Country Director of KOICA, observed that Ghana had the potentials of becoming a developed country if it solved the various sector challenges.
He said in that direction, KOICA was therefore partnering with the TKDA, NGOs and some government agencies to help address challenges in the education and health sectors.
'The project did not only seek to increase the number of children learning under good conditions, improve classroom sitting space and arrangement, but also seek to improve the linkage between local authorities with school authorities and community leaders.
'It again seeks to improve school management system, which we anticipate will result in an improved performance of teachers and the children in the school,' the Deputy Country Director stressed.
The District Chief Executive for the area, Mr Clement Dandori, who lauded the effort of KOICA and the NGO for the project, pledged the Assembly's support to extend electricity to the school and to ensure the proper maintenance of the facility.
GNA
By Samuel Akapule, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
