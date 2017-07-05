TOP STORIES
Former BOST MD Awuah Darko sues Kennedy Agyepong, Asempa FM for ?5m
Immediate-past Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company Limited, Kwame Awuah Darko has sued Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyepong for defaming him.
Joined in the suit are two media platforms- Kencity Media as well as Asempa FM of The Multimedia Group -on which Kennedy Agyepong accused the former BOST MD of embezzling public funds to the tune of millions of dollars.
Mr. Awuah Darko is claiming a sum of È»5million in damages over comments the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP made on Asempa FM’s ‘Ekosii SÉ›n ’ programme on June 29, 2017.
He claimed that he had documents in his possession which point to Awua Darko keeping an amount of $100million in his bank accounts.
The MP also claimed on Oman FM’s ‘ Boiling Point ’ programme same day that Mr. Awuah Darko had embezzled $350million from BOST accounts and recorded it losses.
Kwame Awuah Darko
The suit filed Wednesday by lawyer Dominic Ayine is also demanding an “unqualified apology” from the political firebrand and give it same prominence, within 14 days after judgment is delivered.
Mr. Awuah Darko is also praying the court to restrain the “defendants, their agents, assigns and servants from further publishing any defamatory words against the Plaintiff”.
In the wake of the controversial sale of 5million litres of contaminated fuel by BOST to Movenpiina, Minority in Parliament accused new BOST MD Alfred Obeng Boateng of causing financial loss to the state which they estimated at GHS 14.25 million.
The Minority also accused the MD of doing business with unlicensed companies - ZuppOil and Movenpiina.
In defense of the new MD, the NPP Majority also held a news conference, accused the Kwame Awuah Darko leadership of transferring "unexplained colossal amount" to the seat of government in 2016.
This provided the grounds for Kennedy Agyepong to release supposed additional information he claimed he gathered on the former MD.
Senyo Hosi
Meanwhile, CEO of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi has also filed an È»8 million defamation suit against the outspoken MP.
In a suit filed Tuesday, 04 July 2017, Mr Hosi is asking the court to award 5million cedis compensation against the MP, GHC 3 million against Kencity Media, a company owned by Mr. Agyapong, and GHC1 million against Afia Akoto, a Deputy Executive Secretary of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).
The suit follows a warning issued by Senyo Hosi last week to the Assin Central MP to retract defamatory statements he made against him (Hosi) or be sued.
Mr. Kennedy was reported as accusing the CEO of the BDCs of offering a one million dollar bribe to the boss of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST).
The money, the MP, alleged was to influence Mr. Alfred Obeng to reverse a contaminated fuel sale made by BOST to two companies.
