NDC On "Life Support System"—Obiri Boahen
Deputy Chief Scribe of the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP], Nana Obiri Boahene says some comments being passed by the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] in the on-going Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) saga are traits of a party on “life-support" doing all it can to resuscitate itself.
To him, the NDC is trying whatever they can to make the Nana Addo-led government unpopular, but that he assured won’t materialize.
“The NDC is trying harder to tag the NPP as corrupt but they know that won’t work because the President is very keen on fighting corruption and he has made that clear,” he said.
The Bueau of National Investigations (BNI) and the National Security cleared the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company Limited, Alfred Obeng Boateng, of any wrongdoing in the sale of 5 million litres of contaminated fuel.
But the NDC believe the report is just to cover up the corruption ongoing at BOST by the Managing Director and some key NPP members.
However, Nana Obiri Boahene in an interview with NEAT FM’smorning show ‘Ghana Montie’ noted that – “NPP as a party is beyond this distractions by the NDC. Even when they were active they were not that strong. Now they are on a life support system so they should stop wasting our ears. We are not perturbed by their unnecessary irrelevant noise.”
“If they don’t agree with the committee’s report, they should go to court,” he added.
