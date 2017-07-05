TOP STORIES
Access Bank To Reward Over 5,000 Customers In Industry First Family Savings Promo ‘AbusuaAkyɛdeɛ’
In line withits commitment to improving savings culture in Ghana,Access Bank Ghana has unveiled an industry firstfamily savings promotion tagged ‘AbusuaAkyɛdeɛ’ to give customers a boost in their savings while winning fantastic prizes including a whooping GHS150,000.
The ‘AbusuaAkyɛdeɛ’ promotion is designed to encourage groups of families, friends or associations to save together and get rewarded while enjoying exclusive privileges during the period.
Under the campaign theme “Save today, take tomorrow”, the promotion which is also being run across other markets where Access Bank has presence including Nigeria, will rewardover 5,000 of the Bank’s existing and new customers in Ghana. Customers who sign on to a range of the Bank’s flexible savings and current account options to secure their financial future will benefit from a host of juicy perks such as high interest rates, amazing discounts on car insurance and many more, besides the promo prizes.
Speaking on the Bank’s motivation for launching the promo, the Managing Director of the Bank, Mr. Dolapo Ogundimu noted that due to the very nature of the reward scheme, which capitalises on the Ghanaian communal spirit, gradually savings will become a lifestyle of many Ghanaians.
He added, “The underlying theme of this promo, “Save today, take tomorrow” is an expression of our Bank’s quest to support our customers create the future they envision for themselves through a healthy savings habit. This is because, we believe the future is created but not inherited.”
According to Mr. Ogundimu, the promotionwillfurther deepen Access Bank’s financial inclusion drive by bringing the unbanked and underserved segments of the market into mainstream banking.
The ‘AbusuaAkyɛdeɛ’promo will run from July 5 till the end of December 2017. To enter the promo, a group of customers (new and existing) must come together to create a group of at least 2 friends or family members/relativesand maintain a group balance of GHs500 or more to qualify to win. Groups must keep depositing to increase their chances of winning any of the prizes on offer.
SME customers also have an opportunity of winning great prizes by maintaining a minimum deposit of GHS1,000 and also referring their colleagues for account opening.There will be four (4) monthly draws and two (2) mega draws to reward customers.
Besides the GHS150,000 cash for the lucky group or family, other winners will walk away with a brand new Family SUV, holiday trips, educational scholarships, one year life insurance cover, shopping spree, Desktop Computers, Money counting machines, Fire proof safes, Key man insurance cover, Printers (all-in-one) and GHS40,000 cash.Every customer who participates also qualifies to have up to 60% discount on general insurance including auto, personal accident and home insurance.
The ‘AbusuaAkyɛdeɛ’promowas launched by the Bank in partnership with the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) under the Caritas platform and Auto Plaza.
Over the past few years, Access Bank has beenfocused on setting standards for sustainable practices that will engender prosperity for all its stakeholders through its award winning digital platforms for e-banking as well as its innovative products and services to serve various segments of the market.
